Harvest and Halloween Events (Oct. 15)

FRIDAY

"Dracula," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Tickets: $14 for general admission. Discounted ticket prices of $11 for seniors 60 and older, juniors under 18, U.S. military veterans and holders of Oregon Trail Cards. Audience members are required to wear masks and provide either a vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID test issued by a health provider or government entity, taken no more than 48 hours prior to the performance. Bottled water will be available for people to consume before the performance or during intermission. Information: www.albanycivic.org.