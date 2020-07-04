Harrisburg's reverse parade a creative solution for odd times

Lavonne Chilgren of Harrisburg said she was having family fireworks in the street, and the neighborhood kids would be delighted. “It’s the most fireworks I’ve ever bought in my life,” she said.

Robert Duncan, the owner of Harrisburg Pharmacy, had his parade float parked in front of the business and gave out star-spangled pinwheels and more to vehicles that came by. “This is a good way to have some sort of community event in these odd times,” Duncan said. In the background, John Cougar Mellancamp sang about being born and living and probably dying in a small town.

Michael White of Eugene came to the reverse parade with his family — they go to church in Harrisburg — and stopped by the pharmacy. “It’s a clever solution to the current world situation,” White said.

“At least we get to go out of the house,” added daughter Bella Madison, 11.

In a way, White was thankful for the reverse parade because he could sit in his car with the air conditioning. “Last year, the Fourth was really hot,” he said.

Heather Paterson and Ladonna Avakian, twin sisters and Air Force veterans who run Hollyaire Farm in Junction City, had their farm stand set up along Highway 99E and were selling cherries, peas, greens, onions and more.