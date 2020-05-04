Harrisburg woman accused of using scissors as weapon in Albany robberies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Harrisburg woman was accused of using scissors as a weapon during the course of two robberies at Albany convenience stores last week.

Rebeka Ann Parker, 34, was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon with two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree theft and one count of attempted second-degree assault.

The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday and Friday and the Albany Police Department investigated the incidents.

The Thursday robbery occurred at American Market, and Parker allegedly stole beer from the business, according to court paperwork.

The Friday robbery occurred at Towne Pump, 522 Pacific Blvd. S.W. at about 9:50 a.m., according to APD logs. Parker was arrested that same day, police logs indicate. She allegedly stole food and drink and attempted to assault a male at the store who tried to stop the theft, the charging document states.

The theft charges reflect that the crimes allegedly occurred during a catastrophe or emergency – the novel coronavirus pandemic – and the stores were areas impacted by the catastrophe or emergency, according to the charging document.

A probable cause affidavit in the case was not available on Monday afternoon.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.