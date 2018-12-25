The Harrisburg School District is looking forward to breaking ground on a new track and moving forward on several other building projects in 2019, thanks to a voter-approved bond measure passed in May.
The district has about $11.3 million available in construction funds and the Harrisburg School Board has agreed to spending for about $5.86 million of that. Superintendent Bryan Starr said the plan is to meet on Tuesday, Jan. 15, for further spending decisions.
Starr said the district has hired TRS Project Management, who then assisted with hiring gLAs Architects and Gerry Building Construction as the construction manager/general contractor for the bond projects.
The track resurfacing, at $826,756, and seismic upgrades to Harrisburg High School, at close to $1.9 million, are among the largest projects to be funded by the bond measure.
"We will break ground on the track in late May and the seismic work will begin when school is out June 12," Starr said.
The bond measure also will pay for two new classrooms at Harrisburg Elementary School, along with restrooms and a security vestibule. That's been budgeted at $994,537.
Other projects approved so far include:
- $608,940 to remodel the existing main entry hall at Harrisburg Middle School into a security vestibule and add a handicapped-accessibility ramp.
- $479,879 to bring fire alarms up to code throughout the district.
- $246,000 to upgrade field lighting at the high school track.
- $200,000 to replace galvanized piping at the middle and elementary schools.
- $195,000 to replace the high school cooling tower.
- $14,950 for a fire hydrant.
- $3,840 for shop transformer safety upgrades.
Still to be decided are requests to add an auxiliary gym to the high school (estimated at $3,359015 for a premanufactured building), two vocational-technical classrooms for the high school ($1,188,768), a new high school security vestibule ($299,493) and a warehouse/bus garage ($574,000).
The district also is weighing proposals for more than $11,000 in safety and security measures, such as perimeter fencing and audio/visual systems; and more than $18,000 in other deferred maintenance projects, such as replacing furnaces at the elementary school and re-roofing parts of the high school and middle school.