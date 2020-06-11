Harrisburg, Junction City shooting suspect killed himself during pursuit

A man who was wanted in connection to shootings in Harrisburg and Junction City committed killed himself just as he was about to be apprehended by authorities during a vehicle pursuit, according to police agencies.
Victor Burgoyne, 44, was located at a Eugene residence at about 10:24 p.m. Wednesday night, according to a news release from the Junction City Police Department.
When he left the residence, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, and Burgoyne fled the scene, according to the Eugene Police Department.
Lane County Sheriff’s Office deployed spike strips near Highway 99 and the Beltline Highway. Burgoyne stopped the vehicle in the middle of the roadway a short distance away and shot himself while officers were arriving in their automobiles. Burgoyne’s vehicle veered off the roadway and came to a stop in the area of Highway 99N and McDougal Street, an EPD news release states.
Burgoyne was later transported to a local hospital where he was declared deceased.
Burgoyne is alleged to have fired a shot into a residence in Junction City at 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday in an attempt to kill a friend of his girlfriend. At 11:01 p.m. Tuesday, police say he fired several rounds into the front of his girlfriend’s parents’ house in Harrisburg and threatened to kill various friends and family members if she did not agree to meet him.
No one was injured in either shooting incident, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
On Wednesday, the Junction City Police Department received tips from alert community members throughout the day on Burgoyne’s activities. Eventually, authorities determined his exact location.
The Eugene Police Department, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon State Police and the Junction City Police Department combined resources to attempt to apprehend Burgoyne as he left the residence, the JCPD news release states.
A JCPD news release about Burgoyne from Thursday morning did not mention Burgoyne’s self-inflicted gunshot wound as he was still alive at that time, said JCPD Police Chief Bob Morris, in a brief interview.
