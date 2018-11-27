HARRISBURG — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a fifth-grade Harrisburg boy, reported Nov. 24.
In a districtwide message Nov. 25, Principal Darrick Bruns of Harrisburg Elementary School told parents the boy had died from an accidental gunshot wound at his home.
Bruns said teachers would read a prepared statement to students about the death Monday morning. Members of a Crisis Response Team made up of school staff, counselors, community residents and church representatives were scheduled to be available to meet with students individually and in groups that day and over the coming days and weeks as needed.
"Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends during this most difficult of time," Bruns said in his message.
Lt. Michelle Duncan of the Linn County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies received a report of a gunshot at 3:33 p.m. Nov. 24. She said the investigation is continuing and her office is making no further statements about the situation.