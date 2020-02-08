Harnden makes history as Albany's new police chief

“I have no control over the larger budget picture,” Harnden said. “I’m allocated X amount of money, but I can be a good steward of what we do have.”

Between the move, the daily commute from Pacific City, homelessness, a murder investigation, team-building and the dozens of other things piling onto her brand-new desk, Harnden hasn’t thought much about her new title — and what it means in a historical context. Mostly because she’s used to it. Women officers may make up only a small percentage of departments around the country, but in Washington, she’s worked with other female police chiefs and thinks the profession should do more to attract women to its ranks.

“I’ve always prided myself that gender doesn’t matter. I do my job as well as anyone else,” she said. “But in reality, it does matter. We need to work on the number of women in departments.”

About 30 minutes after landing in her office, she’ll head out again to talk with more people, to meet with a real estate agent and make her Albany move official. It will mean leaving behind some of the crowd that gathered Jan. 31 in the council chambers to wish her well.

“I’m pretty even-keeled,” she said. “I don’t get emotional, but to have that support, I almost lost it,” she said. “People come first for me, and some of that love, I think, was coming back to me that day. This is like going from one family to another.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0