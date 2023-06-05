Two men died in a crash on Highway 126E close to the Lane and Linn county borders, according to authorities.

Frederick Albert Dawson, 40, of Eugene, was driving eastbound at around 8:53 p.m. Friday, June 2, an Oregon State Police news release states, when he attempted a left turn into a campground.

Riding a black Harley Davidson motorcycle behind the Toyota, Sean Michael Lenninger, 46, of Coquille tried passing the pickup on the left, but Lenninger clipped its front driver side and went off the road, OSP said.

Lenninger was declared dead by medical responders at the scene. Dawson was taken to the University District Hospital in Eugene with minor injuries. Highway traffic was affected for around an hour.

