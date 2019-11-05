On the night prosecutors believe Anna Repkina was murdered, the man accused of killing her went drinking at a Corvallis bar, where he appeared distraught and broke down in tears, according to trial testimony given in Benton County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Repkina, a 27-year-old woman from Russia, was found dead on a logging road outside Alsea on April 17, 2017, killed by a single shotgun blast.
William Hargrove, 29, is accused of murder and other crimes in connection with her death.
Prosecutors claim Hargrove had moved in with Repkina and promised to marry her but then killed her to placate Michelle Chavez, 37, a married woman with whom he had been having a long-running affair.
The defense insists Hargrove is innocent and that Chavez is the real killer. Chavez has denied that claim in court.
The prosecution called six witnesses on Tuesday, all friends or former co-workers of Hargrove. Most had either worked or socialized with him at the Peacock Tavern in downtown Corvallis, where he was employed as a bouncer before moving on to other jobs.
Several witnesses testified that Hargrove had been going through a tough time emotionally as he tried to choose between the two women in his life.
Several also testified to Hargrove’s interest in guns. One witness said he had gone shooting with Hargrove on multiple occasions in the Alsea area, including at least one time when Hargrove had fired a shotgun.
Under questioning from Ryan Joslin, the chief deputy district attorney for Benton County, Alyssa Blythe said that she knew Hargrove from the Peacock, where both were regulars, and that they had talked frequently about his relationship problems.
“This is making me a little bit crazy,” she said he told her.
Blythe testified that she saw an intoxicated Hargrove at the Peacock about 10:30 or 11 p.m. on April 16, 2017.
As they were smoking together outside the bar, Blythe recalled, Hargrove asked if they could talk and then led her a short distance away from the entrance.
“He broke down crying,” she testified.
“He was calling himself a piece of s--- and a terrible person,” she continued. “I gave him a hug, and he cried on my shoulder. I comforted him as best I could.”
After 10 or 15 minutes, Blythe said, Hargrove “pulled himself together, stood up and walked away.”
Defense attorney Mike Flinn did little in the way of cross-examination on Tuesday, but he did ask Blythe whether she had ever heard Hargrove say anything bad about Repkina. She said she hadn’t.
Ryan Butler, who worked as a bouncer at the Peacock and said he occasionally socialized with Hargrove, testified about a heated argument at the bar between Hargrove and Chavez on the night of April 9, about a week before the murder.
Butler said he was working that night and had to ask Hargrove and Chavez to keep their voices down because they were disturbing the other customers.
Butler said he saw Hargrove again at the bar on the night of the 16th. In response to Joslin’s questions, Butler said Hargrove was “kind of distraught” and “had tears in his eyes when he showed up.”
Eric Podrabsky said he also saw Hargrove that night.
Podrabsky testified that he knew both Hargrove and Chavez from his job at the Jackson’s gas station and convenience store on Northwest Ninth Street in Corvallis, where both were regulars. He said Hargrove came in so frequently that Podrabsky came to know Hargrove’s preferred brand of cigarettes (American Spirit blacks) and soda (Pepsi), and the two struck up a casual friendship.
On the night of April 16, 2017, Hargrove “didn’t appear to be doing that well,” Podrabsky said.
“He came out of the store looking kind of somber (and) I asked him what was wrong,” Podrabsky testified.
“He gave me a hug and said he loved me.”
Stevie Ray, the final witness on Tuesday, gave some of the most explosive testimony of the day.
Ray, who knew Hargrove from the Peacock, testified that Chavez had given Hargrove an ultimatum, saying he would have to choose between her and Repkina.
“He didn’t know what to do because he loved them both,” Ray said.
Ray also testified that she called Hargrove on the night of April 7, 2017, to ask for a ride home because she was too intoxicated to drive. When he picked her up at the bar, she said, Repkina was in the car. Ray said she also noticed something else in the vehicle — a hard case for a long gun, as well as some shotgun shells.
Prior to that night, Ray testified, Hargrove had introduced her to Repkina and the two women struck up a kind of friendship. Ray said Repkina would call her on the phone, always from a number that showed up as blocked on her caller ID, and even invited Ray to attend her bachelorette party — which was scheduled for April 22.
Ray seemed to have trouble recalling some details, and on several occasions Joslin showed her a transcript of her interview with law enforcement officers to refresh her memory.
Under cross-examination, Flinn asked Ray if she ever heard Hargrove say anything bad about Repkina, and she answered “No.”
But on redirect from Joslin, she testified about one of her phone conversations with Repkina.
“She said Will had been drinking a lot and that he had gotten violent,” Ray said.
The trial is scheduled to resume on Wednesday morning in front of Benton County Circuit Judge Matthew Donohue.