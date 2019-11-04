Although William Hargrove is on trial for an alleged April 2017 murder, it was his former lover who was the focus of much of his trial Monday in Benton County Circuit Court.
Hargrove, 29, is accused of killing his fiancé, Anna Repkina, with a shotgun along an Alsea area logging road to please his married lover, Michelle Chavez. A jury of 12 is being asked to determine whether Hargrove is guilty of charges of murder, identity theft and two counts of second-degree theft.
Hargrove's attorney has argued it was Chavez, who lived in Albany at the time of Repkina’s death and let Hargrove live rent-free in the house she shared with her husband, who is the killer of Repkina. The murder occurred after Repkina, who traveled to the United States from Russia after meeting Hargrove online, moved into an apartment with Hargrove in Corvallis with plans to marry him.
Chavez, who now lives in Watertown, New York, testified last week, but the prosecution also called her mother, husband and one of her former lovers to testify on Monday about her behavior around the time of the killing.
Roberta Chavez, Michelle Chavez’s mother, said she found out her daughter was having an affair with Hargrove over Christmas of 2015. Chavez, who also lives in Watertown, said she encouraged her daughter to end it with Hargrove and focus on her marriage.
Under questioning from Ryan Joslin, chief deputy district attorney for Benton County, Roberta Chavez also addressed a part of the defense’s theory of the case: that Michelle Chavez had threatened Hargrove with her stepfather’s connection to the Gypsy Jokers motorcycle gang to prevent him from telling police that she is the killer.
Roberta Chavez said her husband, whom she is separated from but still friends with, is a member of a disabled veterans motorcycle club, but she’s not aware of him having a connection to the Gypsy Jokers. She said his motorcycle club is a social group that does toy drives and rides to support members of the armed forces. She added that he works in information technology and has to have regular background checks because he works on security projects. She also said he has bad knees and cataracts.
Joslin also asked Roberta Chavez about her daughter’s behavior on Easter Sunday 2017, the day police believe Repkina was killed. Chavez described a timeline that matches previous witness accounts: her daughter left a family gathering at her Philomath house in the afternoon for about an hour.
Michelle Chavez testified last week that she met Hargrove in Alsea on that trip. They talked briefly and he told her he had sent Repkina away; she believed him, she said, and thought their relationship was back on track.
Roberta Chavez testified her daughter seemed sad before leaving for Alsea and had been drinking, but was not so inebriated she wouldn’t be able to drive safely. She also said when Michelle Chavez came back from Alsea, her demeanor was much happier.
Michelle Chavez’s now-estranged husband, Rawley Greene, an Oregon State University instructor, also testified on Monday. Greene said he and Michelle Chavez married in 2014 but that their marriage began to become passionless around the time their son was born later that year. Greene said he and Michelle Chavez were essentially roommates after a time. He said Michelle Chavez eventually told him she intended to seek sexual intimacy outside the marriage, and although he objected, he said he didn't make his feelings about this very clear.
He said he didn’t become aware his wife was having a relationship with Hargrove until early in 2017, when his wife told him about the relationship, but said it was over.
Greene said he didn’t observe much in the way of behaviorial changes in his wife in the months leading up to Repkina’s killing.
Michelle Chavez said in her own testimony that seeing Hargrove start a relationship with another woman triggered numerous emotions.
Another witness on Monday, Jamie Klotz, of Albany, testified that at the time of the killing she was renting a room from Roberta Chavez and having an affair with Michelle Chavez.
She was at the Easter celebration that Michelle Chavez left to meet Hargrove, she testified. She also said Michelle seemed sad before leaving, but happier after she returned.
Klotz was also asked about messages she exchanged with Michelle Chavez that night: In one message, Michelle Chavez asks if Klotz would hate her if she “had to build a snowman.”
Klotz said the line is a joke in the Chavez family alluding to hiding a body in a snowman. Klotz said she heard the joke on nearly a weekly basis.
Hargrove’s attorney, Mike Flinn, asked about how the messages came to light: Klotz said she showed them to police in September this year.
Flinn asked Klotz why she hadn’t brought the messages to police sooner. Klotz said all of her devices were seized by police in search warrants they served after Hargrove’s arrest; she said she thought police already had the messages. She said she didn't realize police did not have the messages until a subsequent meeting with police.
Hargrove’s trial is scheduled to continue Tuesday.