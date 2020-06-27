Hand-washing station inventor runs into trouble

Public Works gave Nielsen the option of adding containment to the stations and reinstalling them, a choice he ultimately rejected.

“I elected to pull the units on my own,” Nielsen said, “because 1) there was no practical or feasible way to make all of them code-compliant; and 2) the process of obtaining right-of-way permits was more difficult than removing the offending units from service.”

But Nielsen also said that “no one at the city told me I had to remove the units or threatened me in any way. They explained exactly why the stations were in violation of the code and what I needed to do to make them compliant, and why permitting was required.”

Along the way Nielsen dealt with five city employees representing three departments, Public Works, Economic Development and Community Development.

Code or no code, Nielsen thinks that there is a double-standard at play.

“I am dismantling the stations in response to the city's findings that I did not first obtain right-of-way permits for the hand-washing stations I parked on public property here in town,” Nielsen wrote in an “essay” he forwarded to the newspaper.