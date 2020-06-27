Hand-washing station inventor runs into trouble

In mid-March the Gazette-Times published a story on local gadget guru Niels Nielsen and a do-it-yourself hand-washing machine he was developing in an effort to keep homeless people safe amid the coronavirus.
At that point he only had two prototypes in the field, one in Pioneer Park and the other across the Willamette River in the Orleans Natural Area — both prime camping spots for the homeless.
Nielsen, a retired HP Inc. engineer, kept building and expanding his reach, morphing into the Johnny Appleseed of hand-washing stations. At his peak he had 13 stations sprinkled around Corvallis, on a mixture of public and private property.
But it was the ones on public right-of-way that put Nielsen in the crosshairs of City Hall because his units were discharging gray water into storm drains.
“Having the grey water from the hand-washing station leak into a storm drain is not allowable as most storm drains lead directly to a water body and the water that flows through them is not treated,” said Mary Steckel, public works director.
“The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality characterizes this as an illicit discharge polluting the waters of the state. Illicit discharges are a violation of our permit requirements and have to be remediated as soon as possible after they are identified.”
Public Works gave Nielsen the option of adding containment to the stations and reinstalling them, a choice he ultimately rejected.
“I elected to pull the units on my own,” Nielsen said, “because 1) there was no practical or feasible way to make all of them code-compliant; and 2) the process of obtaining right-of-way permits was more difficult than removing the offending units from service.”
But Nielsen also said that “no one at the city told me I had to remove the units or threatened me in any way. They explained exactly why the stations were in violation of the code and what I needed to do to make them compliant, and why permitting was required.”
Along the way Nielsen dealt with five city employees representing three departments, Public Works, Economic Development and Community Development.
Code or no code, Nielsen thinks that there is a double-standard at play.
“I am dismantling the stations in response to the city's findings that I did not first obtain right-of-way permits for the hand-washing stations I parked on public property here in town,” Nielsen wrote in an “essay” he forwarded to the newspaper.
“Of this I am guilty as charged. But the homeless people, who were the intended beneficiaries of those stations, built their camps on public property here in town without first obtaining right-of-way permits either. Those camps are sprawling, squalid, unhealthy, and have people living in them.”
“Public Works has been as flexible as we can within state regulations to facilitate Mr. Nielsen's heroic efforts to provide sanitation facilities for the houseless community,” Steckel said while adding that had Nielsen applied for permits he would not have been charged for them.
By the time you read this it is quite likely that the final four stations, outside the Sada Sushi building on First Street, at the Michael’s Landing boat ramp, the BMX park and the skate park, will have been removed.
Nielsen said he will continue the quest with miniature stations that do not have the containment issue.
“They have been distributed to the homeless in the camps nearest to the former locations of most of the big stations," he said. "I will continue to build and distribute more minis until I run out of raw materials.”
