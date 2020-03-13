Hand sanitizer, toilet paper and other items flying off shelves due to coronavirus

Up until Wednesday, North Albany IGA was fully stocked on the hottest item in the area: Toilet paper.
But once news broke Wednesday evening that the COVID-19 virus had reached Linn County, that quickly changed. Consumers flocked to the store because it was one of the few retailers in the area that still had plenty of toilet paper.
Now, that aisle is totally bare.
“We had probably three pallets of that left and we sold it all yesterday,” store director Charlie McKissick said. “Everything was gone.”
Linn and Benton counties are far from the only communities that have dealt with consumers making store runs to stock up on specific items. Toilet paper, hand sanitizer and face masks are some of the commodities that stores are struggling to keep stocked as people cope with the virus.
“It’s uncharted territory,” McKissick said. “I’ve been doing this for 40 years and I’ve never seen a reaction like this. I’ve had the government put taxes on things and seen a rush before the taxes go into effect. I’ve been in storms where the power has been out for five days. But I haven’t faced anything panicky like this.”
The store actually had a surplus of toilet paper at the start of the week. Six pallets of it that were supposed to be shipped to a different IGA location were mistakenly sent to the North Albany store last month. And they kept it as overstock.
But even that wasn’t enough to keep the shelves full once news broke Wednesday that two cases of the virus had been confirmed in Lebanon. McKissick said that there was a line of customers waiting when his store opened at 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
While consumers are stocking up with items that are necessary while the virus is on the upswing, that can simultaneously create a scarcity of those items down the road when stores are unable to offer them. It also creates the potential for “burnout” as the outbreak continues, according to Charlie Fautin, deputy administrator at the Benton County Health Department.
“To me it’s a matter of taking a deep breath and taking the long view,” Fautin said. “That does not diminish the immediate threat — don’t take that any less seriously. But don’t spend all of the concern and energy so furiously now that you’re not able to maintain vigilance and caution and hygiene and those protections for the longer term.”
Chunhuei Chi, director of the Center for Global Health at Oregon State University, said the act of making store runs early in the outbreak is “partially” the correct thing to do, but also partially inappropriate.
He believes it is reasonable for people to stock up on emergency items because the U.S. is unprepared to handle the current pandemic, and the virus could disrupt distribution down the road.
“What is also very important on the government’s part, is how to safeguard the steady supply and distribution of essential goods,” Chi said. “Not just toilet paper, but food. Food is even more important than toilet paper.”
He preaches that creating “a new normal routine” is important and that taking care of personal hygiene — beyond just hand-washing — will be very helpful in stopping the virus from spreading.
“This virus is extremely resilient against cold and dryness,” Chi said. “The virus can stay active in most surfaces and remain contagious for one to nine days. So to prevent contagion, when you go back home from any activity involving people, I highly recommend changing your outdoor clothing into indoor clothing — don’t mix them.”
As for how quickly shopper can expect to find some of those specific items back in stock, McKissick said North Albany IGA will not have toilet paper back on its shelves until at least monday, and that could be a small shipment. A re-fill on sanitizer could be even further out.
"All around, people are stocking up," McKissick said. "It’s great in one sense to have the business. The help is barely keeping up with it. But at some point, people are gonna have to live off that stuff and we’ll probably be a ghost town."