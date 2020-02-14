Hamann creates $25K endowment for LBCC

Linn-Benton Community College President Greg Hamann is saying goodbye to his position this summer, and on Valentine's Day, he announced a parting gift: a $25,000 endowment.

The Greg and Rita Hamann Freedom Fund will support freedom of expression, academic freedom, open inquiry and the ability to learn from different points of view.

"We really thought about how we could support something that we feel is special," Hamman said of the decision he and his wife, Rita, made. "We feel this work is important and supports learning as a process and exploration of the mind."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During his 10 years at LBCC, Hamann has supported the college in its work on free expression through policies. The endowment is set to continue that work.

"The funds from this endowment will be instrumental in bringing speakers to campus, providing stipends for students, making art displays possible and much more," said Jennifer Boehmer, LBCC Foundation executive director. "LBCC is a pioneer among community colleges in supporting freedom of expression and viewpoint diversity."