Halsey woman victim in fatal crash near Corvallis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The victim in a fatal crash south of Corvallis on Monday has been identified as Ashley Kropf of Halsey.

Kropf, 23, was working as a rural letter carrier at the time of the crash, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

She was traveling east on Llewellyn Road about a mile west of Highway 99W shortly after 2 p.m. when the 1990 Nissan station wagon she was driving crossed the centerline, went off the side of the road and overturned, the Sheriff’s Office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kropf’s family was notified by sheriff’s personnel, and the U.S. Postal Service retrieved the undelivered mail.

Llewellyn Road was closed for about five hours on Monday while the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team investigated the incident. There was no indication of drug or alcohol use being a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Deputy Brian Horn at 541-766-6858.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 23 Angry 0