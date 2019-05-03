Local law enforcement arrested a 40-year-old motorcyclist Thursday night after a short pursuit involving the Philomath Police Department that started in Philomath and ended in west Corvallis.
Luke F. Johnson, of Halsey, was arrested on initial charges of reckless driving, attempting to elude in a vehicle and driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Sgt. Dave Gurski said Philomath police is seeking any information from any members of the who may have witnessed a reckless orange and black KTM motorcycle going through the area Thursday night. The police would particularly like to talk to witnesses who observed law enforcement's pursuit of the motorcycle, which began on Main Street in Philomath and ended near the corner of Philomath Boulevard and Country Club Drive, when Johnson crashed into a vehicle.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash and handled the DUII arrest. Philomath police is handling the reckless driving and attempting to elude portions of the case.
Philomath officers Kevin Fraham and Jacob Coon saw the motorcycle driving recklessly on Main Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Gurski said. A pursuit followed with the motorcycle eventually crashing into a vehicle that had pulled over in observance of the police car's emergency lights.
Johnson was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
People with information about the incident or who may have witnessed the pursuit are asked to contact Frahm at the Philomath Police Department, 541-929-6911.