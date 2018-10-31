Forecasters expect a rainy Halloween throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 60 and lows tonight in the mid-50s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Rain. High near 60. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Showers likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Rain. High near 60. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday: Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Rain. High near 59. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Showers. Low around 53. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.