Supporters of the historic Cumberland Church have organized a new event for people who want to celebrate an old-fashioned Halloween.
Sponsored by the Save Our Cumberland Association, the event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the church, at the intersection of Main Street and Santiam Road.
Local magician Jeff McMahon will mix and mingle with guests during the event, providing interactive magic entertainment. Storyteller Charlotte Norlin spin child-appropriate tales of Halloween now and from the past.
The event is free, but donations will be accepted to help save the Cumberland. Built in 1892, the church features Queen Anne architecture and has served six different denominations of Albany residents through its history.
The association is working to save the building and bring it back to life, with a goal of enhancing the historical atmosphere of the area and transforming the church into a location for special events in Albany.
Dick Olsen and Ray Kopczynski of the Albany City Council installed thermometer-style signs at the church to show fundraising progress. Kopczynski purchased the lumber and fenceposts, and Xtreme Grafx donated the signs.
For more information on the church and upcoming events got to saveourcumberland.com.
For more information contact Jill Van Buren, mjvb47@gmail.com.