Halloween and Harvest Events (Oct. 26)

Drive-Through COVID-19-Safe Halloween for Local Youth, 3 to 7 p.m., Solar Building, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. The Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis will host a safe drive-through Halloween opportunity for the youth of local families. Costumes are encouraged. At the end of the Halloween-themed tunnel show, a Halloween bag of prepackaged treats will be provided for each youth between the ages of 1 and 15. Volunteers will wear masks and gloves. Those attending cannot leave their cars at any time during the event. Face coverings must be worn when vehicle windows are open. Occupants of each vehicle must be members of the same household or living unit. No motorcycles or bicycles. No food or drink offered other than the bag of treats; no restrooms will be available; a hand sanitizing station and extra masks will be available. No admission. Registration: www.eventbrite.com/e/rotarys-drive-thru-trick-or-treat-tunnel-tickets-125213881089.