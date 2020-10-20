Halloween and Harvest Events (Oct. 20)

Today
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Wednesday
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: “The Lost Boys,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Tickets: https://bit.ly/2G9abRA.
Thursday
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Movies at the Whiteside: “The Lost Boys,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre.
Friday
Monteith House Historical Society Ghost Walk tours, 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45 p.m., downtown and Monteith historic districts, Albany. Replaces the Trolley of Terror haunted house tours, canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Guides bearing lanterns will regale visitors with spooky tales of some of Albany’s reportedly haunted homes. The tours will begin and end at the Monteith House. Tours are by appointment only and for groups sheltering in place together, up to 10 people. Cost is $10 per group, payable at the beginning of the tour. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight. Reservations: call or text 541-220-0421, or email info@monteithhouse.org.
Saturday
Monteith House Historical Society Ghost Walk tours, 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45 p.m., downtown and Monteith historic districts, Albany.
Oct. 31
“Snuggles: Blue Moon Halloween Pop-Up Art Exorcism,” 1 to 5 p.m., 1460 NW 15th St., Corvallis. Work by multidisciplinary artist Johnny Beaver will be displayed outside in a large driveway space, weather permitting. If it is inclement, paintings will be inside a large, open double garage, presented loggia style. A collection of new visual works all created over the summer. Strict social distancing; masks required and provided free along with hand sanitizer. No admission.
"Trick or Treat Cruise-Thru," 3 to 6 p.m., Bryant Park, 801 Bryant Way SW, Albany. Ages 1 to 15 can trick or treat from the safety of a car. Wear a costume. Candy, goodies, spooktacular decorations. Registration: 541-917-7777 or cityofalbany.net/parks/events, by 5 p.m. Oct. 26.
"Trunk or Treat," 5 to 8 p.m., North Albany Community Church, 1273 NW West Thornton Lake Drive. The event will follow all COVID-19 mandates. The cars will all be decorated for Halloween. Information: 541-926-5291.
Monteith House Historical Society Ghost Walk tours, 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45 p.m., downtown and Monteith historic districts, Albany.
