Halloween and Harvest Events (Oct. 19)

Friday

Monteith House Historical Society Ghost Walk tours, 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45 p.m., downtown and Monteith historic districts, Albany. Replaces the Trolley of Terror haunted house tours, canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Guides bearing lanterns will regale visitors with spooky tales of some of Albany’s reportedly haunted homes. The tours will begin and end at the Monteith House. Tours are by appointment only and for groups sheltering in place together, up to 10 people. Cost is $10 per group, payable at the beginning of the tour. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight. Reservations: call or text 541-220-0421, or email info@monteithhouse.org.