Hailstorm could hit south Linn County and south Benton County
breaking

{{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement on Tuesday afternoon that cautioned about a storm that could drop a half-inch of hail and bring 30 mph gusts over southeastern Benton County and southwestern Linn County.

The notice was issued at 3:26 p.m. by the agency.

Impacted communities include Monroe, Harrisburg, Halsey and Brownsville, as well as the I-5 corridor in southern Linn County.

The storm may produce small hail that covers the ground in some locations, impacting traffic and potentially clogging storm drains.

