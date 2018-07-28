Steve and Nicole Jones are dedicated fans of the Canadian heavy metal band Unleash the Archers.
So, when they saw that the band was going to be performing this weekend at the Guitars Under the Stars music festival in Lebanon, they knew what they had to do.
“When I saw the opportunity I grabbed it,” Nicole said.
She bought two passes for the full weekend. She also bought two plane tickets because they live in Colorado Springs, Colorado. For them, it was a small price to pay see a band they love as well as their first opportunity to visit Oregon.
The ex-military couple — he is an Air Force veteran and she served in the Navy — had seen much of the world, but not this part of the Pacific Northwest.
After booking their trip to the festival, they learned that Unleash the Archers will be performing in Denver in October. Still, they have no regrets.
“This was an interesting trip, a chance to get out and see new places,” she said.
Festival organizer Jason Cripe said their travel story is typical.
“We had people travel from all over the country — Florida, Missouri — to be here,” Cripe said during Friday night’s blues-themed performances highlighted by Gary Hoey and Ty Curtis.
This is the third time Guitars Under the Stars has been held in Lebanon, but the event is returning after a two-year absence. The venue at Cheadle Lake Park includes two stages (which minimizes transition time between acts) as well as food, clothing and other vendors.
The festival had hoped to set a new world record for longest continuous guitar solo, but those plans were dropped when some of the necessary equipment for the effort was not delivered by a vendor.
The event opened Thursday with a lineup of tribute bands for a show which did not charge admission. Friday night’s blues theme was followed by Saturday’s hard-rock extravaganza.
The festival concludes today with an eclectic lineup headlined by Quarterflash, who will close out the event with a performance slated to begin at 7 p.m.
Brian and Lynette Sartor of Salem came to Friday night’s show with friends Steve and Debbie Gatrell from Aurora specifically to see Gary Hoey’s band perform.
“We wanted to check this whole thing out. He was the reason to show up,” Brian Sartor said. “Lebanon’s a cool community. I like it.”
The Sartors are committed blues fans and they have seen Hoey perform on multiple occasions, including on the annual Rhythm and Blues Cruise which starts in Florida and takes music lovers to various Caribbean destinations.
Loretta Thompson came to the festival from Springfield with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Rutherford, and their son, Jax.
“My boyfriend is a musician and we’re live-music lovers,” Thompson said during a performance by Black Powder County, a Eugene-based band which performed on Friday.
Brent Vanden Bos and his wife Liz did not have to travel as far to attend the show. They live in Lebanon and were happy to have a music festival take place in their hometown.
“It’s really cool to have something like this in little old Lebanon,” Brent Vanden Bos said. “We’re very excited about he heavy metal night on Saturday.”
Vanden Bos hopes the event can become a fixture on the summer schedule in Lebanon.
“Lebanon needs something like this. Sweet Home has the jamboree and Brownsville has the music festival. Lebanon needs this,” Vanden Bos said.
Cripe wants the festival to fill the role that Vanden Bos envisions. The festival’s future in Lebanon will be determined by the turnout. So far, Cripe said attendance was sufficient to pay the bills, but a final push would be needed to make it a real success.
The tally at the gate, however, isn’t the most important factor for Cripe.
“I did this for my community. Money is replaceable. You can’t replace experiences,” he said.
