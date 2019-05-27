Outdoor lovers with itchy feet can celebrate National Trail Day on Saturday, June 1, by sampling a portion of the Corvallis to the Sea Trail.
The C2C Trail, as it’s called for short, is a 60-mile route that runs from Corvallis to the Pacific Ocean at Ona Beach, south of Newport. The eastern half, from Corvallis to Harlan, opened in 2017, but the western half remains under construction.
Participants can choose one of five trail segments ranging from four to seven miles in length. One of the guided hikes is on the trail’s eastern half, but four of the routes are on the still-unfinished western portion.
“The idea is to give people a sense of where they could go themselves if they wanted to take somebody on a day hike,” said Gary Chapman, president of the all-volunteer Corvallis to the Sea Trail Partnership, the driving force behind the trail’s creation.
“It also gives thru-hikers an idea of what kind of terrain to expect if they want to hike the whole thing when we get to that point.”
Chapman said volunteer crews made good progress on trail-building over the winter, and only a few miles remain to be completed. He’s hopeful the C2C Trail’s western section will open to the public next spring.
He thinks people will be pleased with the final result.
“The eastern half has some really nice sections,” Chapman said, “but it really just sets the table for the western half.”
Saturday’s guided hikes begin at 8:20 a.m. There is no charge to take part, but participation is limited to 10 people per hike, and advance registration is required. To sign up, send an email to corvallistothesea@gmail.com.
Find more details and a liability waiver form on the “Outings” page of the trail partnership’s website, www.c2ctrail.org.