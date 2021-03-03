Guest editorial: US must step up to help WTO succeed

Editor’s note: This editorial was written by the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board. Guest editorials in this space are intended to provide our readers with a sampling of opinion from other publications and do not necessarily represent the views of the Mid-Valley Media editorial board.

The new head of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, starts work this week. Hopefully she likes a challenge. She takes charge of an institution once seen as vital for global prosperity but now widely regarded as moribund, and she’ll need to contend with a new climate of opinion that seems to regard free trade as passé and measures to build domestic economic resilience as paramount. The future of the liberal trading order is under threat. It may be decided, one way or the other, on her watch.

Okonjo-Iweala is eminently qualified. Her experience in development (she was Nigeria’s finance minister and the No. 2 official at the World Bank) has acquainted her with the centrality of trade in promoting prosperity. But her task is enormous — and, no matter how competent or energetic, she can’t do it alone. It took U.S. leadership to build the WTO, and it will take U.S. leadership to revive it.