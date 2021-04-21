Guest editorial: The little helicopter that could

Sixty years ago this month, human spaceflight began. It wasn’t an American; it was a Russian cosmonaut — Soviet, actually — named Yuri Gagarin who made one orbit of Earth and set in motion the space race, which pitted the Americans and the Soviets against each other in a kind of Cold War for preeminence in the heavens. In a stark bit of symbolism, some of the same kinds of rockets that launched astronauts into space were secreted in missile silos topped with nuclear warheads, ready to fire in an instant on command of the president that would have started a war that could only be lost.

That space race effectively ended in July 1969, when the late Neil Armstrong jumped off the last rung of the lunar module’s ladder to announce “a giant leap for mankind.” Back on Earth, while people across the globe were astonished that Earthlings were walking on the moon, many also wondered if those billions of dollars should have been spent instead on what we would now term social justice. The 2018 movie "First Man," a decidedly unheroic look at the Apollo moon mission, captured that mood in using the Gil Scott-Heron protest song as a sort of soundtrack: “Was all that money I made las’ year (for Whitey on the moon?) How come there ain’t no money here? (Hmm! Whitey’s on the moon.)” The parallels to today are instructive, and we face some of those same choices. So was it worth it? Is it now?

