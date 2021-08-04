Guest Editorial: The hypocrisy, and danger, of DeSantis’ ‘personal choice’ talk

DeSantis says masking children is a decision for parents — not the government. That’s an abdication of the state’s responsibility to keep all children as safe as possible in the schools that the state compels them to attend until they are 16.

“Personal choice” does not do away with personal responsibility, and there’s no such thing as absolute personal choice.

For example, it’s a personal choice to drink alcohol or smoke cigarettes. But driving drunk can cost you a great deal of money and put you in prison for up to 15 years, if you kill somebody. Smoking is banned in workplaces, because your fumes can inflict cancer and heart disease on nonsmokers.

Choosing to expose yourself to a deadly pandemic by refusing to be vaccinated, wear a mask or practice social distancing where necessary is a personal choice with public consequences. It scoffs at personal responsibility. People who don’t vaccinate against COVID-19 risk not just their own lives, but the lives of others whom they could infect before they know they are infected.

