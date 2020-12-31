Guest editorial: Leadership needed on vaccinations

As inoculations are carried out, there’ll be reports of side effects. This is inevitable. People often feel pain and swelling in their arms after getting the shot. Fever, chills, headache and fatigue are common. And a handful of people in the U.K. and in Alaska have suffered allergic reactions. (Health officials recommend that people be monitored for allergy symptoms for 15 minutes after getting their shots.) The clinical trials suggest that nearly one in six people may not feel up to working on the days they get their shots. The public needs to be told what to expect — and to understand these reactions aren’t dangerous and go away quickly.

Biden’s administration should therefore move promptly to restore the Centers for Disease Control’s leadership in pandemic response. Regular public briefings on all the pandemic trends — the number of people infected and hospitalized, the number of deaths, the number of people vaccinated, the percentage experiencing side effects, any new side effects that might arise, and whether mutations in the virus like the one now reported in the U.K. are making it more or less transmissible or dangerous — can provide a clear account of progress against COVID-19. CDC experts can answer the public’s questions and address anxieties.