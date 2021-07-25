Guest editorial: Get vaccinated. It's not complicated. The surge of the delta variant makes it clear

Editor’s note: This editorial was written by the editorial board of the San Diego Union Tribune. Guest editorials in this space are intended to provide our readers with a sampling of opinion from other publications and do not necessarily represent the views of the Mid-Valley Media editorial board.

While still well below their winter peaks, the latest spikes in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are raising concerns among health officials and among many Americans — just not among enough, given how many people still remain unvaccinated.

New coronavirus cases have more than doubled in the past month in San Diego County and in California, fueled by the highly infectious delta variant that now makes up 83% of new U.S. cases. The surge is even stronger in Los Angeles County, leading authorities to reimpose indoor mask mandates.

Even now, 16 months into this public health crisis, there remains much we don't know about the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes. But it's very clear that the vaccines work very well and that more Americans should have shots by now and more should get them as soon as possible.