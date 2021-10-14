Guest Editorial: Gaping hole in Newsom’s school vaccine ‘mandate’

Beyond that, existing state law prohibits the governor from mandating new vaccinations for schoolchildren unless there is a personal belief exemption. Newsom could have boldly employed his emergency powers to override the exemption provision, but chose a more cautious route. The Legislature could pass a law when it reconvenes next year adding COVID-19 shots to the list of 10 immunizations that schoolchildren are required to receive unless they have a medical exemption. But, in a recent Times story, the governor’s office wouldn’t comment on whether he’d support a bill that would remove the personal belief waiver for COVID-19 shots.

What gives? Newsom should already be actively pushing for such a bill, and selling it to the public.

A personal belief exemption is an unlimited hall pass because the people who are hesitant about or downright hostile toward the vaccines are in fact expressing their sincere personal belief, wrongheaded though it may be. If we weren’t talking about a virus that has killed more than 700,000 Americans within about a year and a half, and that shows a dismaying propensity to spin off new and more dangerous variants, a personal belief opt-out would be less of a concern. Unfortunately, the country isn’t in that position. Too few people have offered up their arms for a jab, and their decision affects the health of everyone around them.

