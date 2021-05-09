Guest editorial: Facebook board made right call on Trump ban

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

To the dismay of some critics, the board didn't call for Trump to be permanently expelled or for Facebook to address the algorithms, ad-targeting tools and other features of its platform that enabled the former president to feed his followers a corrosive diet of misinformation and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. The board's ruling did, however, highlight some other changes the social network badly needs to make, such as applying its rules consistently and equally to all users and providing much more transparency about its decisions. For starters, we think it should abandon its bizarre practice of giving politicians free rein to lie to Facebook users and engage in other bad behavior that might somehow be considered "newsworthy."

Per the ruling, Facebook will have to decide within six months whether to reinstate Trump. In the meantime, he and other Republicans will no doubt continue pressuring Facebook to lift the ban, one of the many offenses they believe Big Tech companies are committing against the free speech rights of the GOP. To that end, the Republican-controlled state Legislature in Florida recently passed an absurd bill that would fine social media networks up to $250,000 a day if they "deplatform" any political candidate, regardless of how flagrantly such a person might violate the network's rules.