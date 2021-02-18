Guest editorial: Even with a shot, travel carries risks

Bornstein's advice is to resist temptation. That's also what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends. Repeated throughout its "Travel during COVID-19" resource guide is some version of this: "Avoid travel."

Note that the agency doesn't distinguish between international and domestic travel. Nor does it make exceptions for those who have been vaccinated or have had COVID. Vaccines, as well as natural immunity after having COVID, may be less effective against new viral variants.

At the same time, the CDC acknowledges that there will be those who venture forth anyway. Its online travel resource covers the recent federal mask requirement on public transportation traveling into or within the United States.

It also spells out another requirement: "All air passengers coming to the United States, including U.S. citizens, are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before they board a flight to the United States."

From Bornstein's perspective, some critical CDC recommendations haven't received the spotlight they deserve. For example, the agency recommends getting tested for COVID one to three days before departure. The reason: to avoid getting sick with COVID on your trip and spreading the virus to others.