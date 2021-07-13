Guest editorial: Close the digital divide, but don’t trap people in the slow lane

The demand for speed and capacity has grown steadily, and there’s no reason to think it won’t continue to do so. In fact, new online services are emerging that could vastly increase the need for high-capacity uploads as well as downloads. It would be foolish to make a costly investment in networks today that need to be replaced within the decade.

Granted, it may not be practical to serve some remote or sparsely populated areas with the same kind of network as in cities and suburbs. But even those networks should be built in a way that the initial speeds offered are a floor, not a ceiling.

As important as it is to bring broadband service to areas that have none, we can’t ignore the parts of the country stuck with inadequate networks built for the days before widespread video streaming, videoconferencing, telemedicine and virtual offices. State and local governments understand the particular needs of their constituents better than Congress does; they should be granted the flexibility to use some of their federal broadband dollars to support upgrades of slower networks in their communities.