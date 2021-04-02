Guest editorial: Biden's plan is even bolder than it seems

Editor’s note: This editorial was written by the Los Angeles Times editorial board. Guest editorials in this space are intended to provide our readers with a sampling of opinion from other publications and do not necessarily represent the views of the Mid-Valley Media editorial board.

Here's an indication of how poorly the United States is doing in building and maintaining roads, bridges, water systems and other infrastructure. In March, the American Society of Civil Engineers, which periodically grades U.S. infrastructure in terms of its condition and needs, said we were scoring better than a D for the first time in 20 years. Don't reach for the Moët — the overall grade was still C-minus, with a $2.5 trillion gap between what we needed to invest over the coming decade and what we were projected to spend.

Against that backdrop, President Joe Biden's proposal to spend roughly $2 trillion on infrastructure over eight years might seem underwhelming, especially considering that he'd like to spend some of the money on things that aren't typically mentioned in the same breath as roads, bridges and wastewater treatment plants. For example, about one-fifth of the proposed funding would go to Medicaid's long-term home- and community-based care program.