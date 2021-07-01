Guest editorial: Balancing free speech and responsible speech is tricky business for tech companies

Social media platforms may not be required to uphold the First Amendment (that is an obligation of government), but their collective power makes any restriction they levy highly consequential. They should, therefore, err on the side of openness and uphold this country's free speech principles as much as possible, regardless of legal requirement or the lack thereof.

There was an outcry, largely from the political right, when Parler was first expelled from the app store. Many saw it as hypocritically partisan. There is some truth in the contention insofar as this: Death threats have appeared on other sites including Twitter without adverse consequences for Twitter; protesters and rioters involved in the Jan. 6 attack openly posted about weapons and violence ahead of the day on Facebook, and yet Facebook was not banished from app stores.

Not to be overlooked is the substantive difference that lies in the content-moderating policies of these respective companies. Facebook and Twitter employ many content moderators in an effort to be vigilant about language they deem crosses their lines of acceptability.

Parler essentially had been relying on users to police each other. An enterprise such as Parler should have on its team some players who are geared up to know exactly what speech is being exchanged. Ignorance of their own content is not acceptable.

Parler and companies like it have a duty to be aware of the content they host. At the same time, they have a civic duty to place the highest value possible on free speech, a hallmark of American values. It is a tricky business.

