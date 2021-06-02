Guest editorial: After protests, little action on police reform

An analysis in The New York Times in April noted that more than 140 reforms had been enacted in more than 30 states. But it said that many of the laws are seen as weak and inadequate by reformers, who say they do little to address many police leaders' resistance to accountability.

Reformers are also frustrated by what's happening at the federal level. Hopes that a bipartisan coalition would emerge to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act were dashed in March when it narrowly got through the House on a near-party-line vote. It has now stalled in the Senate. It would have given local police agencies financial incentives to stop using chokeholds, banned "no knock" warrants that often end in tragedy and, most controversially, limited the "qualified immunity" that police have from lawsuits over actions while on duty.

The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board has long backed police reforms but has been reluctant to support changes in qualified immunity. The concept of it may be suspect because it was based on a maddeningly vague 1967 U.S. Supreme Court ruling covering all public officials, not federal law. But the idea animating the protection — that police have an extraordinarily difficult job and deserve some deference — is not readily dismissed.