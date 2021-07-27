Guest Editorial: After attacking Israel, Ben & Jerry’s is going to get its just desserts

Editor’s note: This editorial was written by the editorial board of the New York Daily News. Guest editorials in this space are intended to provide our readers with a sampling of opinion from other publications and do not necessarily represent the views of the Mid-Valley Media editorial board.

“Peace, Love & Ice Cream” is the motto of Ben & Jerry’s. All was sweet and good when they stuck to flavors like Phish Food and sponsored Free Cone Day. Happy cows and all that. Even conservatives could still love Chunky Monkey despite Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield having long mixed in their hippy-dippy Vermont lefty politics supporting this or opposing that. After all, even ice cream salesmen have free speech.

But now they are acting, having signed on to the anti-Israel boycott, divest and sanction movement, ending all sales in “Occupied Palestinian Territory,” in which they’re including Jerusalem’s Jewish Quarter.