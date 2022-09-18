Growing pains: Small-town Millersburg's population has tripled

Nearly 6 miles from the center of Albany, right off Interstate 5, sits a city brimming with business development. Known as Millersburg — though some wrongfully assume it's just a part of Albany — it contains a thriving economy that has persisted for decades.

But there’s more to the city than meets the eye. Its reputation as an industrial hub may precede it, but there's a transition taking place. More people are not only calling Millersburg their workplace but their home as well.

From 2000 to 2010, its population grew from 651 to 1,329, according to the Portland State University Research Center. The years between 2010 and 2020 saw another spike of 119%, with a climb to 2,919, Portland State University figures indicate.

Just last year, the U.S. Census recorded 3,093 people residing in the 4.43-square-mile city. These numbers mean that Millersburg has more than tripled in size within the past 20 years.

But what exactly is driving the surge? Why are so many people suddenly flocking to this small town?

Birthed from pain

It started with the 2008 recession.

In 2009, private farmland owners started selling off their property following the collapse of the housing market. As interest rates were virtually zero percent, buyers began flooding Millersburg’s residential zones.

That’s when the then-pastoral city saw its population soar, said Pattie Dunn Post, who has lived in Millersburg since 1993. Dunn Post moved from Philomath with husband Dave out of a desire to own more land and live closer to his work.

Now, with the steady construction of new homes to accommodate new residents, she said the tranquil rural life she has grown accustomed to is being uprooted.

“If I had known about the growth, I don’t think I would have liked to live here,” she said by phone. “I hate to see it changing, but that’s just progress.”

Mayor Jim Lepin, who moved to the area in 2010, said plans to develop Becker Ridge were already in place prior to the recession. He credits that construction to the rise in residential homes seen today.

“The industrial growth enabled the city to create infrastructure — streets and facilities — for residential growth,” he said by phone. “Now, we have enough land for projected growth of up to 20 years.”

Katrina Husbands Burch moved into a newly built house in northeast Millersburg with her husband in 2004, partly out of a desire to have an easier commute to Salem, but also because she was attracted to the lower taxes advertised in Linn County.

“The paper mill provided a lot of revenue,” she said by phone.

Though that mill closed a few years after Husbands Burch settled in the area, she believes the prospect of a 10,000 square-foot minimum lot and the lowest property tax in Linn County continues to entice new residents.

But low property taxes do not necessarily equal low housing prices.

In 2010, the premium rate stood at an average of $75,000 for a quarter-acre lot. Now, that number has jumped to more than twice that amount, according to real estate broker Sherri Perlenfein.

“People here are not interested in low- and middle-income housing,” Husbands Burch said. “There’s no real multi-dwelling houses here anymore apart from one street of duplexes. Houses are going for crazy numbers right now.”

Local history

Millersburg was incorporated in 1974 to prevent Albany from annexing the Teledyne Wah Chang (now ATI Wah Chang) processing plant, the city’s primary employer to this day.

At first, the proposed plan drew boundaries around heavy industrial areas, but Linn County called for the inclusion of more residential properties, according to the Millersburg website.

David Solomon has lived north of Conser Road, which was identified as needed for residential growth, for four years, drawn to the “nice, quiet, country-like” atmosphere of the city.

Though the New York native said he found just that for a time on Millersburg's outskirts, the recent construction of new homes is rapidly diminishing the peace.

“It was rural when I first moved in. I could be in my backyard and look at the mountains,” he said by phone. “Now, I’m looking at two rows of houses.”

Solomon added that residents in his block, some occupying freshly constructed homes, are already moving out because of the growth.

“They’re losing what they came here for,” he said. “Peace and quiet and the beauty of the area. Tell me when it stops.”

While some move to this small town for a taste of the rural life, others seek a crime-free community. But just like tranquility, growth moves the needle, altering the very thing that sparked newcomers' attraction.

Crime reports jumped from 26 in 2017 to 191 by 2021. Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan chalked it up to a growing population.

“When you have more people, more things are going to happen,” Duncan said by phone. “When you look at the per capita rates, Millersburg is still a very safe town to live in. And as a resident, I feel that the city has done a good job in keeping control of the growth and the public services offered.”

Inevitable change

Despite the rapid conversion of farmland into residential areas to streamline the rapid growth, Community Development Director Matt Straite said it’s natural and “supposed to" change.

“Farmland within the urban growth boundary was always temporary and meant to be developed,” he said. “The development pressure comes in and drives half the land up.”

Melissa Segovia-Miller has lived in a two-story farmhouse facing a dairy for 31 years. She said just like development pushing the going rate of farmland through the roof, the cost of farming equipment has skyrocketed — and farmers are struggling to justify the new prices.

“Fertilizer that used to go for $30,000 can now go anywhere from $60,000 to $100,000,” she said by phone. “Unless you have the property, you cannot farm.”

Regarding the impact of the growth on the city itself, Straite said that aside from a small increase in traffic, he has not detected a tangible change from the population growth.

“There’s not a single traffic light in the entire city,” he said with a chuckle. “But we’ve seen a lot more interest in industry, which has allowed us to build more parks, with more on the way.”

Segovia-Miller added that Millersburg’s easy access off the freeway may be a selling point for new residents as they scope the city.

It's by design

Straite said that Millersburg retains “a unique development pattern” in its infrastructure design, with most homes sitting on 10,000-square-foot lots. Additionally, the city owns nearly 200 acres of industrially zoned property, which is “uncommon in most jurisdictions.”

“We’re using that as an economic tool to expand industrially in the city,” he said.

As far as housing is concerned, the next residential wave is not expected until individual property owners decide to sell their land to developers, Straite said. And while the city continues to expand, the exact timing of the wave's arrival is unknown.

“These bigger pieces of land are really tied up in one family now. The property values in the city are rising at a rate larger than any other surrounding communities,” he said. “And we’re running out of homes as they become more valuable."

When asked about an ultimate buildout number that the city may have in mind, concerning homes, residents or businesses, Lepin said the waters remain murky.

"It's hard to predict because the state requires us to continue to grow," he said. "When we reduce the quantity of buildable land, we have to redraw the urban growth boundary to accommodate the changes."

In spite of uncertainties, Lepin anticipates that the population will rise to as high as 5,000 in 10 to 15 years from now.

Though a buildable land inventory and housing needs analysis was recently completed to track the surge, it was riddled with bad data and false assumptions, leading to insufficient support from City Council.

Lepin said the city “is poised” for further development, having undergone a three-year process to get land use codes squared away. But at least for now, it’s the farmers’ calls.

“Our only control really is making sure we’re consistent in the application of codes,” he said. “We have the infrastructure in place that will feed and attach to future policies as the city grows.”