Group takes Albany to LUBA over development

A development planned for the Monteith Historic District in Albany hit a bump on the road to the starting line on Monday.

Friends of Historic Albany is taking the Albany City Council to the state Land Use Board of Appeals over its decision to override the city's Landmarks Commission and allow two three-story structures to replace three historic homes in downtown Albany.

"FOHA has been vocally opposed to this project since it was first proposed to Landmarks in May," a statement released by the group on Monday said.

The project first appeared before the Landmarks Commission in May. It would replace the three historic houses at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Calapooia Street that were torn down after LUBA stepped in last year to allow the demolition of the houses. The plan would see a pair of three-story structures combining apartments and retail space for offices or shops, with mention of a coffee shop as well.

Over the course of two meetings, hours' worth of public comment was received both for and against the development. Negative comments cited the buildings' size and their perceived inability to fit into the historic district.