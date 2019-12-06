Group stages climate protest at OSU

More than 50 people marched Friday afternoon at Oregon State University in a protest against what they say is the school’s insufficient action on climate change.

The event was organized by the OSU Sunrise Club to coincide with the ongoing United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which runs through Dec. 13 in Madrid. Organizer John Stepanek said other Sunrise Movement hubs were holding similar events around the country.

“We’re here in solidarity with them,” he said.

According to Stepanek, the protest was aimed at pressuring the university to make more progress on its 2009 pledge to be a carbon-neutral campus by 2025.

“We’re saying, 'Keep your word. Do what you pledged,'” he said.

Stepanek added that OSU scientists have signed on to Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports, and the university’s lack of action does not match its contributions to the science of climate change.

“It doesn’t reflect the students or community here,” he said.

Climate change, he added, was the most existential threat in the planet's history and the protest's goal was to show the administration that people are watching. OSU, he said, has the resources to take action.