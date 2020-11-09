Group rallies for health care

On the eve of an argument and in the midst of a pandemic, about half a dozen people stood on a bridge in Albany holding signs.
"The idea is to make ourselves visible," said Dr. Rick Staggenborg, chair of the Albany chapter of Health Care for All-Oregon, a group dedicated to pushing for equitable, affordable, high-quality publicly funded health care.
In cooperation with Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates, the group hosted a Medicare for All rally in Albany on Monday, standing on the Highway 20 bridge over Interstate 5. It mirrored other demonstrations in the last week in Salem and Portland.
The goal, Staggenborg said, was to raise awareness of the upcoming arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court challenging to Affordable Care Act.
"We didn't expect many people from the general public in this cold," Staggenborg said, noting that the majority of the small group were doctors or retired from the profession like he is. "But the idea was to make ourselves visible. There's more traffic on the highway."
The group braving the cold was also rallying for health care in the middle of a pandemic. And while social distancing is being increased throughout the state at the urging of Gov. Kate Brown, the group assembled on Monday said they were doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"We are social distancing, we're wearing masks and it's an outdoor event," Staggenborg said. "It's as low-risk as you can get."
The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to continue hearing arguments in the challenge to the ACA this week. But the local group said saving the legislation is not the end goal.
"We believe the ACA is not enough," Staggenborg said. "We need to preserve it for what it does, but we need a universal health plan."
