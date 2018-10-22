The Corvallis Swing Dance Society will hold Fall Swing Dance Workshops, for beginning, intermediate and advanced dancers, 12:30 to 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW 2nd St., Corvallis.
Instructors from Portland and the Willamette Valley will conduct workshops covering jazz movements, partner dynamics, beginning Lindy and Swing, followed by an evening Downtown Swing Dance, featuring live music from the Cherry Blossom Orchestra of Portland.
Cost for an all-access pass, which includes workshops and admission to the evening dance, is $40 for advance tickets; $45 at the door. Workshops are also being offered ala carte, one or two classes, for $10 to $15, payable at the workshop. Admission for Saturday’s dance, with beginner’s lesson, is $12 to $15 on a sliding scale.
For more information and workshop level descriptions, visit www.corvallis.com.