People who want to save the historic Cumberland Presbyterian Church have organized a formal association to start raising money to move and restore the building.
Twenty-three people gathered Wednesday at the church for an organizational meeting of Save Our Cumberland, naming five people to guide coordination, social outreach, web site/digital media, history, research and fundraising activities.
The group has launched a website, Saveourcumberland.org, and has collected $8,172 in donations to date.
Jill Van Buren, who has been coordinating the effort, said Wednesday was meant to be an organizational meeting only, but attendees insisted on contributing about $2,000 toward saving the church.
Other contributions toward the project may be made through the Albany Park and Recreation Foundation, a private nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. More information may be found at Saveourcumberland.org.
Completed in 1892, the church stands at the corner of Santiam Road and Main Street. The city of Albany purchased the building in 2000 for $150,000 as part of a road construction project planned at the time. The project changed and the building, long vacant, has deteriorated ever since.
City councilors differ on whether they think the building is worth saving. However, in June they directed Parks & Recreation Director Ed Hodney to seek a buyer for the property who is willing not only to move the 126-year-old structure but also to work with people who want to restore it and make it a community center. To date, the city has found someone interested only in the land.
Save Our Cumberland wants to be the group who restores the church itself, Van Buren said, and its mission is to organize fundraising efforts to cover the costs of relocation and construction. A kickoff event, not yet specified, will be planned for later this year.
"The city of Albany is known nationwide as the city of historic homes. The city of Albany owns one of the most historic churches in the city. They own it outright. Right now the councilors are talking about demolishing it," Van Buren said.
"It seems ludicrous to take a historic building they already own and destroy it when we can actually move it, resurface it and make into a community center, which Albany does not have, and an events center."
During the meeting, Van Buren said, someone noted it takes a community to build a community center. "That's obviously the end result that we want," she said.
Save Our Cumberland began as a neighborhood Adopt A Park project through WREN, which stands for Willamette River East Neighborhood.
The new group's immediate goal is to raise $28,000 for the preparation of architectural plans and construction cost estimates for the relocation of the Cumberland to a new site adjacent to Hackleman Park. Once relocated, the building can be restored and renovated as a community center for public use.
Future community fundraising events at the church are being planned, Van Buren said. "The idea for the group is to actually start holding meetings in that building and putting it back into use. That was one of our goals."
Anyone interested in the preservation of the church is invited to contact the group by emailing mjvb47@gmail.com or calling Van Buren at 541-981-9973 for more information.