Group of hikers finishes Corvallis to the Sea Trail as route nears grand opening

While the trail is considered safe to hike even prior to its ceremonial opening, it is missing plenty of signage along the route, and maps are not yet available. So Marquering, who has now completed the hike four times, served as the guide for the party. She said she wanted to travel from the coast back to Corvallis this time because she grew up in San Francisco and spent plenty of days walking back-and-forth from her home to the beach.

“And now, in Oregon, I can walk back and forth to the beach again,” Marquering said. “It just takes a lot longer now.”

Marquering estimates that there have been around a dozen groups to complete the hike this year that she knows of.

Making the feat even more impressive for Thornberry is the fact that the 60-mile hike was the first hiking or backpacking trip of any sort that he has ever gone on.

He played soccer prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and started going on walks frequently in order to get outside during quarantine. But his first foray into backpacking was one of the more difficult routes available in the state.