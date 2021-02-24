Group asks for immediate GAPS opening

About 10 people gathered in Albany on Wednesday to protest Greater Albany Public Schools’ decision to begin broad in-person learning on March 29.
The decision was made last month.
“I’m not happy with the school board,” said Albany resident Tom Cordier, who organized the gathering that called for an immediate opening of schools.
Cordier has a grandson who is a senior at West Albany High School.
“The school board should be setting policy and determining when the school is going to be open,” he said. “I don’t like how the students are going to be housed in the classroom. The number of students can be expanded.”
The number of students allowed in a classroom is dictated by state regulations, not individual districts. Currently, the Oregon Department of Education mandates that there be 35 square feet per student, that students wear masks and that other social distancing requirements be in place. A hotline has been put in place for people to call if they believe their district to be in violation of those requirements.
GAPS administration said it was aware of the protest and supported the First Amendment rights of those involved.
“The voices in the return-to-school conversation arrive at different volumes,” said Superintendent Melissa Goff in a statement. “Some are comfortable speaking from the streets in shouts while others prefer to speak more softly. In all cases the views and needs are equally valued.”
According to a district-wide survey released in February, 27% of students at South Albany High School and 30% of students at West Albany High School would choose to remain in comprehensive distance learning rather than return to in-person learning.
Goff said on Wednesday that the district’s decision to open in late March mirrored the decision of the neighboring districts closest in size to GAPS: Eugene and Corvallis. In addition, she cited state data that shows about 70% of Oregon’s schools remain in comprehensive distance learning rather than in-person instruction.
The decision involved several factors, Goff said, including the fact that Linn and Benton counties have never, at the same time, met state metrics guiding reopening; outreach to families showed that the majority wanted to wait until case counts were down to come back to in-person instruction; and a desire to create the safest possible environment for students and teachers by allowing staff to be vaccinated. In addition, Goff said, GAPS had to work with its insurance company after it announced it would not provide liability insurance to any school opening outside of state metrics.