Group asks for immediate GAPS opening

About 10 people gathered in Albany on Wednesday to protest Greater Albany Public Schools’ decision to begin broad in-person learning on March 29.

The decision was made last month.

“I’m not happy with the school board,” said Albany resident Tom Cordier, who organized the gathering that called for an immediate opening of schools.

Cordier has a grandson who is a senior at West Albany High School.

“The school board should be setting policy and determining when the school is going to be open,” he said. “I don’t like how the students are going to be housed in the classroom. The number of students can be expanded.”

The number of students allowed in a classroom is dictated by state regulations, not individual districts. Currently, the Oregon Department of Education mandates that there be 35 square feet per student, that students wear masks and that other social distancing requirements be in place. A hotline has been put in place for people to call if they believe their district to be in violation of those requirements.

GAPS administration said it was aware of the protest and supported the First Amendment rights of those involved.