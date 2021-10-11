Grim milestone: Oregon passes 4,000 coronavirus deaths

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The overwhelming majority of Oregon deaths have come among the elderly. Just 224 of the 4,002 deaths have come with individuals younger than 50. Males (54%) are more likely to die than females (46%).

In other updates from the state report:

New cases: A total of 2,895 new and presumptive cases were recorded during the weekend, bringing the state’s total to 343,993. Linn added 181 new cases for a pandemic total of 1,253. Benton reported 30 new cases and has had 5,180 since March 2020.

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up less than 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.

Vaccinations: A total of 6,360 doses have been added to the state registry. Statewide, 2,771,530 individuals have had at least one dose and 2,554,094 people have completed a vaccine series.

Hospitalizations: As of Sunday 644 Oregonians were hospitalized, five fewer than Saturday. A total of 170 individuals were in intensive care, one more than Saturday. Statewide, 93% of ICU beds are in use and 92% of general beds.

National numbers: The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not release weekend numbers because of the Columbus Day holiday. The CDC will release new numbers Tuesday.

