 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grim milestone: Oregon passes 4,000 coronavirus deaths
0 Comments
breaking top story
COVID-19

Grim milestone: Oregon passes 4,000 coronavirus deaths

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine 12

More than 2.5 million Oregonians have completed a COVID vaccine series, state health officials say.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

Oregon has passed another grim coronavirus milestone.

The state experienced 20 new deaths during the weekend, bringing its pandemic total to 4,002, according to Monday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority.

The news comes less than two months after the state hit 3,000 deaths, OHA director Patrick Allen said.

Another step is underway in the push to vaccinate children against COVID-19.Pfizer announced Thursday it officially submitted a request to the FDA for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in kids 5 to 11 years old. The company is looking to amend its EUA to include the age group, which if granted, would offer 5 to 11 year olds the first COVID-19 vaccine option for them. The FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is expected to meet Oct. 26 to discuss Pfizer's request and hear input from public health experts. An FDA spokesperson states, "While the FDA cannot predict how long its evaluation of the data and information will take, the agency will review the EUA request as expeditiously as possible using its thorough and science-based approach, and expects this evaluation to take a matter of weeks as opposed to months."Pfizer said it submitted initial data to the agency last week. It said the vaccine showed a favorable safety profile and elicited robust neutralizing antibody responses. The company said the results were comparable to those in a previous study in people 16 to 25 years old. The vaccine for kids five to 11 was given at a third of the dose used in the older age group. The vaccine would be given in two doses, three weeks apart, according to the company. The new prompted varying views from parents contemplating what steps they would take if the vaccine moved forward. "I would not have them take it initially," said Ivory McGee Perry. "I think maybe after a year if other parents want to do that I would wait and see if there are any side effects or long term effects you know after a year then maybe I would have my children vaccinated."Another parent told us of a different plan. "I'm excited that my youngest can finally get protect everybody else in the house is and he as just that missing link," said Vanessa Blaszczyk, adding concern about protecting others with risk factors.Pediatricians are encouraging parents to talk to their pediatricians or doctors. "We in the medical community are extremely confident that these vaccines are safe and are effective and we are going to convey that to our parents, said Dr. Lisa Gwynn. Gwynn is the president of the Florida chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and an associate professor at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. "They've gone through a lot this pandemic," Gwynn said. "For them to be able to go to school to remain in school to not have to be quarantined that's a huge quality of life issue for our children so this vaccine is one step closer in getting to that goal."Other doctors also pointed to school."What that means is almost every kid that goes to school now has the opportunity to protect themselves," said Dr. Mobeen Rathore, chief of infectious disease and immunology for Wolfson Children's Hospital. "It's exciting news its something we've all been waiting for for quite a while now."For parents, another doctor offered this: "My message to them is one we have really good data from adults. We have 6.4 billion people in the world who have been vaccinated with very, very few adverse events and I feel like, with kids, that probably will be even less based on what I know about vaccines, said Dr. Katie Taylor with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Louisiana.

“These two milestones tell the story of how swiftly and severely the delta variant has moved through our communities,” Allen was quoted as saying in the report. “Our condolences go out to everyone who has lost a loved one, a family member, a friend or a neighbor. This is even more heartbreaking because many of these deaths are preventable.”

Allen said that the vaccines available are “our best protection” and encouraged Oregonians to “get vaccinated as soon as you can.”

Douglas, Washington and Lane counties all added three new deaths from the weekend report, which covered information released from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Multnomah County has recorded the highest number of deaths, with 668. The remainder of the top five features Marion (432), Washington (304), Clackamas (292) and Lane (287).

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There were no new deaths in Linn or Benton counties. Linn has a total of 107 deaths and Benton has 30.

The overwhelming majority of Oregon deaths have come among the elderly. Just 224 of the 4,002 deaths have come with individuals younger than 50. Males (54%) are more likely to die than females (46%).

In other updates from the state report:

New cases: A total of 2,895 new and presumptive cases were recorded during the weekend, bringing the state’s total to 343,993. Linn added 181 new cases for a pandemic total of 1,253. Benton reported 30 new cases and has had 5,180 since March 2020.

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up less than 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.

Vaccinations: A total of 6,360 doses have been added to the state registry. Statewide, 2,771,530 individuals have had at least one dose and 2,554,094 people have completed a vaccine series.

Hospitalizations: As of Sunday 644 Oregonians were hospitalized, five fewer than Saturday. A total of 170 individuals were in intensive care, one more than Saturday. Statewide, 93% of ICU beds are in use and 92% of general beds.

National numbers: The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not release weekend numbers because of the Columbus Day holiday. The CDC will release new numbers Tuesday.

+1 
patrick allen 12

Patrick Allen

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

MILESTONES

Here is a look at when Oregon passed key COVID-19 death landmarks:

1,000; Dec. 4, 2020

2,000; Feb. 5, 2021

3,000; Aug. 20, 2021

4,000; Oct. 11, 2021

Source: Mid-Valley Media research/Oregon Health Authority

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Columbus Day Parade returns after COVID year

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News