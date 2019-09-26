A Gresham man pleaded guilty to charges that he tried to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex in an Adair City Park in Benton County Circuit Court Wednesday.
David Leroy Adams, 59, was arrested in the park in April after making arrangements online to meet what he thought was an underage girl. In reality, the girl was an account operated by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
In court, Adams pleaded guilty to a charge of online sexual corruption of a child and tampering with physical evidence, for trying to delete some of the communications he had with the account.
Judge Matthew Donohue sentenced Adams to 20 days in jail, three years of supervised probation and a year of sex offender treatment and mental health therapy.
John Rich, Adams’ attorney, said a mental health professional evaluated his client and determined that mental health treatment was the best outcome for the situation. Rich added that a clinic for sex offenders in Lake Oswego had capacity for Adams immediately.
Adams was ordered to report to the Benton County Jail Thursday morning to begin his sentence.