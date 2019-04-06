A sting operation by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Gresham man on charges he tried to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex in the Adair City Park.
David Leroy Adams, 58, is accused of sending sexual messages to someone he thought was a young girl he met on an online dating website, then arranging a meeting with her Thursday morning. The young girl was actually a dummy account operated by a deputy.
Adams was arraigned Friday afternoon on charges of first degree online sexual corruption of a child and luring a minor. He pleaded not guilty.
According to court documents, Adams initially contacted the deputy’s dummy account in early February and changed chat platforms repeatedly to encrypted accounts hosted outside the United States. He then allegedly planned a meeting for sex at the park, where he was arrested by a deputy.
As of Friday afternoon, Adams was in the Benton County Jail with bail set at $100,000.