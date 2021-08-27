Greenberry Grange moves forward on roof project

The Willamette Community and Grange Hall has completed a successful fund-raising drive for a new roof, with work set to begin next month.

The Grange foundation has received donations and grants from a wide range of sources, said Toni Hoyman, president of the Willamette Community and Grange Hall Historic Building Foundation. The hall sits just a few miles south of Corvallis at the corner of Greenberry Road and Highway 99W.

“We have received many large and small contributions, too many to list here,” she said, “but we are grateful and heartened by the kind words and generosity shown by our community.”

The fundraising campaign received $20,000 from the Kinsman Foundation, a $20,000 preservation grant from Oregon Parks and Recreation, $5,000 from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund and a $25,000 interest-free loan.

The Siletz donation goes directly to trusses, with matching funds from the Grange. In addition to new trusses, the Grange will be strengthening wall supports and adding the new roof.

The group also raised $17,000 in smaller donations.