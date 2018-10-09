The annual St. Anne Greek Food Fest returns this weekend to Lewisburg Hall, 6000 NE Elliott Circle in Corvallis.
It's the 15th edition of the festival, one of just two Greek festivals in the state. Proceeds from the event help pay for the renovation and maintenance of the historic Lewisburg Grange Hall. Hours Saturday are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday hours are noon to 6 p.m.
The family-friendly festival offers authentic Greek dinners, desserts, wine and spirits, crafts and live Greek music and dancing. The menu includes pork souvlaki, braised lamb with carrots and potatoes, pasticcio, kifta kebabs, spanakopita, stuffed grape-leaves (dolmas) and Moroccan chicken. Complete dinners served with Greek salad, rice pilaf and pita bread will be offered for $13 for two entrees, $15 for three entrees and a seven-entree "tailgater" platter for $30. A la carte, to-go items and Greek desserts will also be available. Desserts will include baklava, kourambiethes (butter cookies), galatoboureko (custard-filled filo drizzled with honey syrup), and melamakorona (honey cakes).
Lewisburg Hall private chef Mona Karadsheh Soot is once again heading up the culinary production of this year’s event. Soot and her staff have extensive experience preparing and serving gourmet meals from Greece and the Middle East.
Music both days will be provided by The Athenians, a Portland-based Greek band featuring Maria George and Brett Pitner.
Visitors are invited to tour the Grange Hall and the Orthodox Christian chapel located on the second floor. Tours will be held every hour on the half-hour and will include an explanation of Orthodox iconography. There is no admission fee for any part of the festival and free event parking is available along Elliott Circle and at Mountain View Elementary School.
Located near the intersection of Highway 99W and Lewisburg Road, the Lewisburg Grange Hall was originally built in 1911 as a train depot and mercantile. It was used by the railroad for only a short time before it was turned over to the local Mountain View Grange. The building was restored in the early 1990s by Tim and Linda Dodson. It was purchased in 2003 by St. Anne Orthodox Church and is rented out for parties, meetings and other occasions.
Founded 28 years ago, St. Anne Church (www.staoc.com) was the first Orthodox Christian Church in the Mid-Valley and is comprised of people of American, Greek, Slavic/Russian, West European, African, Korean, Chinese and Hispanic heritage. It is affiliated with the Orthodox Church in America (www.oca.org).