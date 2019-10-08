Lamb, stuffed grape leaves, spanakopita, pork souvlaki, baklava, Greek coffee and much more are on the menu for this weekend’s Greek Fest, which is put on by the St. Anne Orthodox Church each year.
The event, at the Lewisburg Grange Hall at 6000 NE Elliott Circle north of Corvallis, includes dancing and live music from the Portland-based Greek band The Athenians.
Two entrée dinners are $13 and three entrée dinners are $15; a seven entrée tailgaiter platter with seven entrees is $30. The dinners include Greek salad, rice pilaf and pita bread. A la carte, to-go items and Greek desserts will also be available.
The event will also include a chance to tour the grange hall and Orthodox chapel located on its second floor. Proceeds from the event help pay for renovation and maintenance of the grange hall, which was once a train depot.
The festival is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Visit saintannegreekfest.org for more information.